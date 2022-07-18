Rep. Val Demings tests positive for COVID after visiting Tampa

The revelation is causing her to isolate during her U.S. Senate campaign.

ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is running for Senate, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The congresswoman announced Monday that she had mild symptoms and was isolating herself. The revelation came less than two days after she appeared at a gala for Democrats Saturday night in Tampa, where she had been a speaker.

Earlier this year, her husband Jerry Demings – the mayor of Orange County – tested positive. The mayor, who was vaccinated and boosted, received a monoclonal antibody treatment and recovered with only mild symptoms.

Congresswoman Demings is vaccinated, too, and has been a public proponent of COVID-19 vaccines.

"Thank you for the many well-wishes, and stay safe," she tweeted to her supporters as she continues to isolate.

Demings' career in public service began in law enforcement with the Orlando Police Department. She made history in 2007 when she became Orlando’s first female Chief of Police, and the first Black woman to serve in the position.

Now 65, Demings has been representing Florida's 10th Congressional District in the U.S. House. In Washington, her national profile has continued to rise.

She gained recognition as the only non-lawyer on the first House impeachment committee to charge President Donald Trump. Politico previously reported she was on the shortlist of possible running mates for now-President Joe Biden in the 2020 election cycle.

She is now running in an effort to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.