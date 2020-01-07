Vice President Pence to meet with Gov. DeSantis Thursday in Tampa

The pair is expected to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

TAMPA, Fla. — Vice President Mike Pence will visit Tampa Thursday afternoon to meet with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding the state's efforts to combat coronavirus.

Earlier this year, Pence was named chair of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and he has been a regular part of COVID-19 related press briefings.

Florida saw a record-breaking spike in new coronavirus cases this past weekend, and the state's 14-day moving average for new positive tests continues to climb. There were 6,563 new cases reported Tuesday. And, while 45,366 test results were returned from labs, 15.04 percent of those results were positive. In other words, 15 out of every 100 people tested were infected.

DeSantis has reiterated in recent weeks that he doesn't plan to make any changes to the state's reopening plan or enact a statewide face mask mandate. During a news conference in Juno Beach on Tuesday, DeSantis echoed his previous statements, pointing to increased testing and jumps in the number of younger people testing positive for the weeks of spikes in new cases.

"A lot of recent cases are younger people...some with milder symptoms," DeSantis said. "We did what we did (in March and April) to have a flatter curve. What we can do now...is better than what we could do in March."

DeSantis was also asked about his feelings on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to pause reopening and recommendations for residents to stay home. Florida's governor said his recommendations have been similar when it comes to social distancing.

"If I had one message to give the folks, I would say, protect the vulnerable," DeSantis said. "That's the number one mission we have."

If you're not in those groups considered vulnerable -- people 65 and up and those with health conditions -- DeSantis said to "understand this is an asymptomatic illness for a lot of young people."

DeSantis again said the state is "not going back closing things."

"I don't think that's really what's driving it," DeSantis said, noting he believes it's younger people's social interactions.

