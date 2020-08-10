x
Watch the 2020 vice presidential debate live

VP Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face off in the only vice presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle.

SALT LAKE CITY — Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger, Sen. Kamala Harris, face off Wednesday night in a debate highlighting the parties' sharply conflicting visions for a nation in crisis. 

Pence and Harris will be separated by plexiglass barriers in an auditorium where any guest who refuses to wear a face mask will be removed, an extraordinary backdrop for the only vice presidential debate of 2020.

Ultimately, the prime-time meeting is a chance for voters to decide whether Pence or Harris, a U.S. senator from California, is ready to assume the duties of the presidency before the end of the next term. It’s hardly a theoretical question: President Donald Trump, 74, is recovering from the coronavirus, and 77-year-old Joe Biden has not been infected but would be the oldest president ever.

Watch the 2020 vice presidential debate live below.

