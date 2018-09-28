Arizona Senator Jeff Flake was confronted in an elevator by two alleged sexual assault victims outraged over his decision to vote for confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"You're telling me that my assault doesn't matter," one of the women said while choking back tears.

A live cable news feed captured Flake repeatedly looking down to avoid eye contact as the women beg him to change his mind about Kavanaugh, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct -- something Kavanaugh categorically denies.

"Don't look away from me," one of the women says. "Look at me, and tell me that it doesn't matter what happened to me."

The women told Flake that by voting to recommend Kavanaugh's nomination to a full vote in the Senate, he is helping an alleged attacker move a step closer to occupying a position of power.

No matter what the Judiciary Committee decides to do during its 1:30 p.m. vote on Friday, it will be up to the full body of the Senate to decide whether to confirm Kavanaugh. The Senate only needs a simple majority to approve him.

