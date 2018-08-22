A voter registration group was aiming to sign up hundreds of incoming students at the University of South Florida on Wednesday.

NextGen, which has pledged to sign up 15,000 students statewide, hosted a voter registration event as part of the Black Student Union's "The Next Generation's Call to Action."

"Student here come out ... and let their voices be heard," said Dridra Rogers with NextGen. "They can come to meet candidates at the same time."

She said NextGen has registered 4,500 people so far statewide and had registered about 300 at USF over three days.

She said it's important that polling places remain to be allowed on college campuses.

"It's been a big motivating factor for our students, because I'm telling them, "They want to take this away from us because they know our vote matters and our vote will have a big impact on this election."

RELATED: Get informed on all the issues in our Eye on Politics section

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP