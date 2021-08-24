Voters begin casting ballots for St. Petersburg mayoral race

The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections office had predicted voter turnout would likely be around 22 percent.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On election day in St. Petersburg, pollsters cast doubt on any one candidate in a field of 8 garnering enough votes to see that 50 percent plus one majority that’s needed to win outright.

That means that the two, top vote-getters will be heading for a run-up in the general election in November.

Local polls had the top three contenders heading into the vote as former Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch. He was followed by St. Petersburg City Councilman Robert Blackmon, widely considered the more conservative voice in the race. And another sitting Council Member, Darden Rice was also polling well.

We caught up with all three of them on the campaign trail looking for last-minute votes and spoke with them about the key issues facing St. Petersburg‘s next Mayor.

“We’ve got to have a sense of urgency about getting that affordable housing developed. And that means subsidies, it means our processes in our policies will need to be updated and it needs to be a priority for the next mayor,” said Welch.

“We have such a good relationship, in the first six months in office we will have a deal in place, guaranteed that the Rays will stay in St. Petersburg,” said Blackmon.

“I speak with people across the city every day who are concerned about being able to stay in their homes. Find an affordable apartment. And affordable storefront for their business. For their office. So that’s key,” said Rice.

It’s possible that Welch and Rice may split the more liberal vote in St. Petersburg. Blackmon, a registered Republican, is likely to garner the GOP base, said 10Tampa Bay’s political expert, Lars Hafner.

So, whichever two candidates make it to the general election will likely shape what kind of campaign we can expect to see between now and November.