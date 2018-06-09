ORLANDO, Fla. -- Mike Pence is in Florida today to rally for Gov. Rick Scott. But, one of the first questions he got after he landed wasn’t about the gubernatorial candidate he's throwing support behind.

After getting off Air Force Two, reporters asked Pence about the anonymous op-ed piece published in the New York Times. The paper had published an anonymous essay, purportedly written by a senior White House official who claims to be working, along with others in the administration, to protect the country against President Donald Trump's worst instincts.

"The New York Times should be ashamed," Pence said when asked. "The person who wrote it should be ashamed and resign."

Internet sleuths had identified Pence as a suspect because the piece uses the term "lodestar," one of the vice president's favorite words.

Pence denies penning the op-ed.

In the piece entitled "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration," the author says that "many Trump appointees have vowed to do what we can to preserve our democratic institutions while thwarting Mr. Trump’s more misguided impulses until he is out of office."

Describing Trump as unprincipled and "amoral," the author wrote: "Meetings with him veer off topic and off the rails, he engages in repetitive rants, and his impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back."

