ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Lessons in water safety might be part of Florida schools' curriculums should a proposed bill eventually become law.

State Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Miami-area Democrat, recently introduced legislation that would require the teaching of how to use flotation devices, what to do if caught in a rip current and other water safety-related topics.

Rep. James Bush III, another Miami-area Democrat, introduced a similar bill in the state house.

The bill appears not to actually require actual swimming lessons but stresses the "importance of formal swim lessons" as part of the instruction.

It would be up to the school district to "incorporate age-appropriate water safety instruction into the health education curriculum for students in grades kindergarten through 12," the bill reads.

At least 53 children drowned in Florida in 2019, according to the Department of Children and Families.

RELATED: The hidden danger of drowning: It's silent

RELATED: Water safety reminders and tools

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter