Who is Joe Manchin? The W. Va. Democrat that pulled support from Biden's Build Back Better bill

His opposition to the bill throws his party's agenda into jeopardy.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin delivered a huge blow to President Joe Biden's nearly $2 trillion bill, risking the passage of the plan to expand health care access, support clean energy and provide free preschool and bolster child care aid.

Manchin, known to be a centrist Democrat, announced to "Fox News Sunday" that he could not support the bill the House passed a month ago. He backed his disapproval of the Build Back Better bill with concerns over inflation, growing federal debt and a need to focus on the omicron COVID-19 variant.

In a 50-50 Senate, Manchin's Democratic vote was crucial to the president. White House press secretary Jen Psaki called Manchin's opposition "a breach of his commitments" to Biden and congressional Democrats.

Manchin was sworn into the U.S. Senate on Nov. 15, 2010. He grew up in a small coal-mining town in Farmington, W. Va. His family profits from a coal business and Manchin has argued against several climate provisions in the Build Back Better bill, NPR reports.

In halting his support of the nearly $2 trillion bill, Manchin mentioned the energy transition his colleagues wish to see is already in the works.

"In the last two years, as Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and with bipartisan support, we have invested billions of dollars into clean energy technologies so we can continue to lead the world in reducing emissions through innovation," Manchin said in his statement against the bill.

Despite months of talks, negotiations between Biden and Manchin erupted this week, foreshadowing no year-end deal.