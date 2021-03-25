President Biden says he plans to run for reelection in 2024

He said his expectation was to seek a second term.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says it's his “expectation” that he'll run for reelection in 2024.

He made the remark in response to a reporter's question during his first formal news conference, which was held Thursday at the White house. The 46th president had been the first chief executive in four decades to reach this point in his term without holding a formal news conference.

"Yes, my plan is to run for reelection," Biden said. "That's my expectation."

Biden is 78 and already the oldest president to hold office. He would be 82 at the start of a second term.

He was asked at the first news conference of his presidency whether he thought he could face a rematch against former President Donald Trump.

Biden scoffed at the question. “Oh, I don’t even think about it,” Biden said. “I have no idea.”

Also during the news conference, President Biden said his administration was working on getting beds and other facilities up and running so children held in Border Patrol custody could be transferred.

Biden says most of the migrants who are coming to the U.S.-Mexico border are being sent back, except for children. He says his administration is working to ease delays so children can be released from government custody to sponsors.

The president says when parents send their children alone across the border, it's a “desperate act.” He says he wants to help change the conditions in Central American countries when the migrants are coming from, but he adds there's no easy answer.

Biden is pushing back against the idea there's a crush of migrants coming to the border.

He says he’s committed to making progress on overhauling the U.S. immigration system, bolstering gun laws and strengthening voting rights. And he's not ruling out supporting changes to Senate procedures that would help him achieve those goals.

As far as the pandemic is concerned, Biden pledged Thursday to have 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered by the end of his first 100 days in office. That’s double the goal he set in December and reached earlier this month before his 60th day in office.

Biden's goal seems ambitious, but it actually amounts to a continuation of the country's existing pace of vaccinations through the end of month. The U.S. is now averaging about 2.5 million doses per day.

A rate even greater than that is possible. Over the next month, two of the bottlenecks to getting Americans vaccinated are set to be lifted. The U.S. supply of vaccines is on track to increase and states are lifting eligibility requirements for people to get the shots.