School counselor arrested for DUI on way to picking up 2 kids from a park, sheriff's office says

She was alone in the pickup truck at the time she was pulled over, according to law enforcement.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — An elementary school counselor was arrested for drunk driving after crashing into a minivan on her way to pick up two children from a park, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

The agency said 45-year-old Rachael Tederous, of Davenport, was driving the pickup truck that hit the van near US-27 and Legacy Park Boulevard. A deputy, who had been dispatched about a reckless driver in the area, saw the collision and stopped Tederous, according to a news release.

The sheriff's office said the deputy found Tederous' speech was slurred, and her breath smelled of alcohol. Tederous, authorities said, told the deputy she was having trouble with her blood sugar.

"A medic from Polk County Fire Rescue checked Ms. Tederous and determined her blood sugar was fine," the sheriff's office wrote in the release. "While she was being checked, the deputy noticed a mostly-empty bottle of Jose Cuervo Tequila in the door."

According to law enforcement, Tederous told the deputy she was on her way to pick up kids from a park not far away. The sheriff's office said a deputy coordinated to have someone else pick up the two children.

"During a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, Ms. Tederous had difficulty performing maintaining her balance and yelled at the deputy, 'This is bull****, and you're bull****,' then refused to continue the test," the sheriff's office wrote.

Tederous was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail where authorities said "she either refused or was unable to exhale the necessary amount of air for a breath alcohol test."

She was charged with DUI.

"Her decision to drive under the influence could have easily injured or killed someone," Sheriff Grady Judd wrote in a statement. "A person who works as a guidance counselor at a school, whose job is to help young children, should set a better example."