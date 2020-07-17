Davenport man charged with 60 counts of possession of child porn

Michael Anthony Jones, 24, is accused of possessing child pornography.

DAVENPORT, Fla — Michael Anthony Jones, 24, of Davenport, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, according to the Polk County Sheriff Office.

Computer Crimes detectives arrested Jones on July 16, 2020.

Detectives launched their investigation in May 2020 after the team received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

During the investigation, authorities say they discovered Jones lived in a motel unit in Davenport and had downloads of pornographic images and videos depicting children as young as 1-year-old being sexually abused.

Detectives executed a search warrant on July 16 at the motel, where they found two young children and their mother living with Jones.

Detectives seized a cell phone belonging to Jones, which they say contained 60 files, video and images, depicting child pornography. Some of the children who were being sexually abused were as young as 2-3 months old, investigators said.

The Department of Children and Families was notified.

Jones has been booked into the Polk County Jail and is being held without bond until his first appearance, which is scheduled for July 17. As of late Friday afternoon, he remained in jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and is pending a forensic examination of Jones’ electronic devices.

“I am grateful for organizations like NCMEC who vow to protect our children from sexual exploitation and abuse. We will do a full investigation regarding any and all children Jones had access to, to determine if they are victims of any sort of sexual abuse, including child pornography,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.