LAKELAND, Fla. -- The Polk County School Board approved 90 new positions this week, so now the search is on for dozens of armed security personnel for your kids' elementary schools.

The rush to hire was met by a rush of applicants.

“It's one big hiring process around here,” said Teddra Porteous, head of the school district’s human resources department.

Days after the job listing went live, more than 200 people have already applied to become guardians, armed security personnel hired by Polk County Schools and trained by the Polk County Sheriff's Offiice. The district was one of the first in Tampa Bay to come up with a plan to meet the requirements outlined in the new state law.

“It was very strategic on our part,” Porteous said. “We knew that the law was coming down the pike and we started, again, working on it.”

Despite the August deadline, Porteous said the district is thoroughly vetting each applicant. They'll undergo a background check, psychological exam and more than a hundred of hours of firearms training.

"Because if they don't meet the highest standards we set forth in this training, they flunk,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd explained.

These guardians are not school resource officers.

"Their job is not to intervene in fights, disturbances, crimes,” he said.

Still, they'll go through diversity training, and the school district will have training on how to work with kids.

So far, the district has only relied on social media and word of mouth to recruit applicants. The initial flood of applicants is promising, but the sheriff and district officials know they have their work cut out for them.

The sheriff said he's given the district a deadline. It needs to have all of its applicants screened by the first week of July in order to get them trained by the start of the school year.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

