WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Polk County School bus was involved in a crash on Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven Friday morning.

Seven students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but authorities said no one was hurt. Another bus picked the students up and took them to Lake Alfred Polytech Academy.

Cypress Gardens Boulevard was temporarily reduced to one lane at the intersection of Reflections Boulevard.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash.

