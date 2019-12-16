TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area woman learned the hard way that porch pirate season is alive and well.

Jess Smith was waiting on Amazon to deliver one of her Christmas packages to her home Sunday, but when she arrived home she was surprised to find nothing on her porch.

According to Williams, she decided to take a quick trip to the store after checking her Amazon app and seeing that the package was slated to be delivered by 6:30 p.m.

Her order ended up coming an hour early and when Williams returned home around 6:10 p.m. the gift, valued around $60, was nowhere to be found.

In an attempt to solve the mystery, Williams checked her security cameras and that's when she saw a person walking up to her porch, picking up the package and taking off with it around 5:49 p.m.

Amazon has replaced the item at no cost to Williams.

Tampa Police Department took a report, but has not received similar reports in the area.

