13 people arrested after downtown Portland riots; 2 police officers injured

A protest in response to George Floyd's death led to fires, looting, vandalism and a shooting, according to Portland police.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland joined cities across the country where unrest and riots have occurred in the fallout from the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in a Minneapolis police officer's custody. A march through the streets of Portland in protest of Floyd's death turned into a riot late Friday night and into the early morning hours of Saturday.

The march began around 9 p.m. several miles from downtown Portland, at Peninsula Park in North Portland, where there was a vigil earlier in the evening to honor Floyd.

During the march, the large crowd of demonstrators chanted "black lives matter," "no justice, no peace," and "I can't breathe," in reference to Floyd's plead while a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his throat.

There was vandalism, including buildings being tagged with graffiti and windows being shattered, on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The march eventually got to downtown, where demonstrators broke into and set fire inside the Multnomah County Justice Center in downtown Portland.

As police used tear gas, flash bangs and other uses of force to try to disperse people, the vandalism continued.

Several fires were set throughout downtown, in dumpsters, trash cans, cars and pallets at SW 4th Avenue and Alder Street.

Portland police say a person was shot by a demonstrator and suffered a graze wound. Two officers were injured during the riots; one was hit by an "incendiary device" and a Portland Police Criminalist was hit in the head with a rock. Both are expected to be OK.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler pleaded with demonstrators to end the destruction. As he saw the vandalism continue, Wheeler, who was out of town for his sick mother, returned to Portland and held a news conference Saturday morning alongside other city leaders.

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, 13 people were arrested overnight in connection with the riot:

William L. Isham, 32 years-old-Cited for Interfering with a Peace Officer and Disorderly Conduct II

Noah Wendrow-20 years old-Riot

Alexis Parra-Castillo-25 year old-Riot

Latrae Robinson- 28-year old-Riot, Theft I, Burglary II

David McDougald-30 year-old-Warrants for DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment

Jason Arbaza- year old-Riot, Theft I, Interfering with Police Officer

Dayla Hester-19 year-old-Burglary II, Theft I, Riot

Jamal Hampton-23 years-old-Burglary II, Theft I, Riot

Travis Hessel-27 years-old-Burglary II, Theft I, Riot

Jason Mitchell-40 years-old- Burglary II, Theft I, Riot

Michelle Strong-30 years-old-Burglary I, Theft I, Trespass II

Willie Anderson Brown-29 year-old-Riot, Burglary II, Theft I, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Trespass II, Disorderly Conduct II, and a Warrrant

Joshua Feala- Riot, Burglary II, Theft I, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with Police Officer

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued a state of emergency early Saturday, and then imposed a citywide curfew, effective from 8 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, banning any non-essential public travel or gathering in any public places.

Photos: Protest, vandalism in Portland in response to George Floyd's death 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13

The Oregonian reports a protester was struck by a driver at Northeast Grand Boulevard Avenue and Shaver Street.

Friday night's march and vigil was organized by the activist group PNW Youth Liberation Front to show solidarity with Minneapolis protesters and demand justice for Floyd's death.

Organizers asked attendees to wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Hundreds of people, spread out across the park, showed up to honor Floyd.

The vigil was filled with about three hours of speakers.

“We stand with the grieving family of George,” said Rev. Roy Tate of Christ Memorial Community Church while addressing the crowd. “Those who are in Minneapolis, we stand tonight with them.”

“I know what happened in Minneapolis, but we have our own situations here in Portland,” said pastor Dwight Minniweather of New Liberation Christian Church. “They’re not as crucial but they still need to be addressed.”

Earlier on Friday, the NAACP led a peaceful gathering in the afternoon called "A Eulogy from Black America."

On Friday, authorities announced that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested in connection with Floyd's death. Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder, but authorities are continuing to review evidence and there may be further charges later.

Many in attendance at Friday night's vigil said they appreciated news of Chauvin’s arrest, but only to a degree.