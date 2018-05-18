Investigators may have a new lead in the case of a 15-year-old Sarasota boy who was last seen in September.

WWSB said Jabez Spann's mother told them several witnesses say they saw her son with two other boys about 1 a.m. Sept. 4 on Martin Luther King Jr. Way, just hours before he was reported missing.

Tawana Spann said she knows one of the boys and is hoping the unidentified boy can offer more information.

RELATED: The mother of a missing Sarasota teen says 'that was the wrong kid to touch'

There is a $50,000 reward for information in the case.

For more, read the WWSB report.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP