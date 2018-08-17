ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.- Here are some choice events for the week of August 20.

Get your taste buds ready! Gourmet Feastival is Thursday, August 23 at the Armature Works in Tampa. You’ll find more than 50 food and beverage vendors there showing off their tasty treats. This is a fundraiser for The Centre for Women. 10News is a sponsor, so anchor Allison Kropff is hosting the event and we’ll have a table there with giveaway items too.

There's a Caribbean Carnival and Festival on Saturday, August 25 in Sim’s Park in New Port Richey. Come and enjoy food and music from the islands. The carnival helps raise money for some local charities that help homeless youth. It runs from noon to 11:00 p.m.

And on Sunday, August 26 you can catch the classic The Wizard of Oz at the Tampa Theatre. Doors open at 2:00 p.m. and the movie starts at 3:00 p.m.

© 2018 WTSP