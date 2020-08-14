Concerns grow over if post offices can process surge of mail-in ballots

Tampa Bay's local USPS spokesman says the post office can keep up with the surge despite its financial problems.

TAMPA, Fla. — Millions are expected to mail in their ballots due to safety concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

But, with growing financial problems and attacks from President Trump, we asked if the United States Postal Service will be able to handle the expected spike of mail-in ballots. Their response: yes.

Tampa's local USPS spokesman David Walton answered 'yes' despite The Washington Post publishing a story the same day saying the post office sent letters to 46 states - including Florida - warning that delayed mail-in ballots could disenfranchise voters, especially if voters mail their ballots too close to deadlines. We asked Walton about that article and he said he was not aware of that warning letter but that the post office remains "committed to delivering election mail in a timely manner this election season."

This comes at the same time the post office is experiencing financial problems. Could that impact processing ballots? His response: no.

"The Postal Service has ample capacity to adjust our nationwide processing and delivery network to meet projected Election and Political Mail volume, including any additional volume that may result as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Walton said.

To help simplify the process, the post office also created an intelligent mail barcode identifier specifically for ballots to make it easier to track them. If you mailed-in your ballot, you can track it on the supervisor of elections' website to make sure it was received.

For those worried about their ballot getting lost in the mail, voters can drop it off in-person, during early voting. To track your ballot, click here.

