TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It can be tough for college athletes to practice, play and try to keep their bank account on the positive side; but a proposed law could make it easier for athletes to get paid.

Florida lawmakers are considering a bill that allows athletes who are already under contract to play for a school to make deals to use their name, image and likeness for compensation.

This is only if an athlete is already committed to playing a sport. Colleges can't use potential opportunities as a recruiting tool.

There's no cap on the amount of money they can earn, and it won't impact school scholarships, but the student will have to disclose anything he or she makes on a Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA.

That could potentially change what aid they qualify for. The Florida Senate is going to have a third reading of the bill.

