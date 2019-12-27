FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers pre-school employee is accused of biting a child after reportedly trying to make the child touch a frog.

Syerra Ward, 18, was arrested on Monday after a police investigation determined that Ward knowingly inflicted pain which caused injury to the child, though statements in the arrest warrant from those involved and the owner of the preschool do not tell the same story.

What is clear from the arrest warrant is that the child was bitten on the shoulder; and when her mother came to pick her up at Odyssey Preschool Academy, the little girl was crying and holding ice on her shoulder.

According to the girl, she and some other kids found two frogs outside at the daycare center. The kids were standing around the frog in a circle when Ward came outside. The girl told Ward she was afraid of frogs.

The girl claims in the statement that Ward grabbed her and tried to physically force her to touch the frog -- and the girl started screaming, crying and kicking. She claims Ward was laughing.

Then, the child said Ward became mad, and that’s when Ward allegedly bit her on the shoulder.

According to law enforcement, Ward tells a different story. She reportedly says the child bit her first, two times, and that she reacted by biting her back. Ward denies ever trying to make the child touch the frog, but describes the incident as a “mistake,” according to the arrest warrant.

Ward’s mother, Josanna Ward, is the owner of the pre-school and maintains Ward meant the bite to be playful and says the child did indeed bite her daughter first, according to investigators. She gave her daughter a write-up and switched her out of that classroom.

The mother of the child took the girl to the hospital, where they took photos that were used as evidence in this case, according to the arrest report.

Syerra Ward is charged with one count of child abuse.

