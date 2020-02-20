HIALEAH, Fla. — Judith Negron is out of prison. After serving eight years for her role in a $205 million Medicare fraud scam, President Donald Trump has granted her clemency, commuting her sentence from 35 years.

Negron calls fellow former prisoner Alice Johnson her guardian angel. Johnson was serving life without parole for a drug offense. President Trump granted Johnson clemency back in 2018 at the urging of reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.

Negron says that case led 11 inmates, including herself, to receive clemency from the president.