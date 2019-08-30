As people rush to stock up on essentials like gas and bottled water, about 1,000 reports of suspected price gouging have already been made across the state.

It's illegal for businesses to excessively hike the prices of essentials like food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gas -- anything needed in a declared emergency.

Florida law defines price gouging as "grossly" exceeding the average price during the 30 days before a state of emergency is declared.

10Investigates asked Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody if people can report individuals they see on social media trying to re-sell items, like cases of water, at sky-high prices.

“Yes, the price gouging statute will apply to individuals and businesses,” Moody said. “That’s why we need the information from Floridians.”

There are two ways for people to report suspected price gouging to the Attorney General’s office.

You can call the price gouging hotline at 866-9-NO-SCAM. You can also report it on the agency's No Scam app, where you can upload pictures and receipts.

