TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After seeing blue-green algae take over some waterways in the last few years, lawmakers are looking at ways to toughen Florida laws on fertilizer use and septic tanks.

Water quality scientists say farm, septic tank, and fertilizer run-off flows into Lake Okeechobee from the north. Then, that water is discharged into rivers to the east and west -- making its way to Florida's coasts.

To try to keep this from happening, a state senator from Melbourne has proposed the Clean Waterways Act. Sen. Debbie Mayfield sponsored SB712.

There are two major components to it. First, the Department of Agriculture would collect fertilizer and nutrient records from farmers to look at how they're contributing to the pollution. Second, The Florida Department of Environmental Protection would make sure septic tanks are designed and repaired to prevent nutrient pollution, which can fuel algal blooms.

"Septic tanks are typically used in the rural community; and if they're not maintained, the solids will spill into what they call the absorption field," said Dr. Tom Missimer, Emergent Technologies Institute Director at Florida Gulf Coast University.



He added when more people move to an area, there is more potential to contaminate surface water and groundwater.

