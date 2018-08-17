Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing a Fort Myers police officer.

Earlier this month, a Lee County grand jury indicted Wisner Desmaret, 29, on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

Jobbers-Miller died on July 28 after a week in the hospital. Police say he was shot in the head on July 21 while responding to reports of an assault and cell phone theft at a gas station.

Desmaret was arrested after being shot by another police officer.

The State Attorney's Office announced Friday that it intended to file a court notice to seek Desmaret's execution if a jury convicts him when prosecutors try the case.

Desmaret has also been indicted for the attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, depriving an officer of means of protection, burglary of a conveyance and grand theft.

He remains in custody without bond.

