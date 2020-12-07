Federal agent shoots Portland protester in the head with crowd control weapon

A protester standing across the street from the federal courthouse was hit in the head by what appeared to be an impact munition fired by a federal officer.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A Portland protester was badly hurt overnight after being shot in the head with a crowd-control weapon, video shows. The weapon was fired by a federal agent stationed outside the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse.

A spokesperson at Legacy Emmanuel Hospital said Sunday the man was in serious condition.

Video on social media from Tomas Morales IV shows the man was standing across the street from the federal courthouse when the incident happened. He had his arms raised above his head and was holding what looks like a large black speaker.

The video shows a federal officer threw a canister that landed near the man. He first tried to kick it away then picked up the canister and tossed it back towards the courthouse.

This appears to be the moment that #Portland protester was struck in the head and suffered a gruesome injury. pic.twitter.com/Na1h5BUaAO — Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) July 12, 2020

He then took the speaker back in both hands and again raised it above his head. You can hear the sound of the shot on video, and the man immediately fell to the ground.

Other protesters surround the man and he is carried away from the area, another video shows. He was bleeding heavily from the head and a significant amount of blood could be seen on the sidewalk after he was carried away.

WARNING: The following video includes disturbing images of violence and injury.

On Friday, President Trump talked about deploying federal agents to Portland. At an event he told Acting DHS Secretary, Chad Wolf about the protests in Portland and claimed that local police couldn't manage the protests themselves.

"It was out of control, the locals couldn't handle it, and you people are handling it very nicely," said President Trump.

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security deployed federal officers in tactical gear from around the country to protect federal property and monuments in several cities including here in Portland.

Portland city commissioner, Jo Ann Hardesty, said in an email that she "absolutely condemn(s)" federal troops' presence in Portland and demands their withdrawal.

"We have had more than enough. The federal troops need to withdraw immediately, and after that we have the hard task of picking up the pieces and responding to what the public and this movement asks of us," Hardesty said.

In a tweet on Sunday, Oregon Senator Ron Wyden said, “The consequences of Donald Trump unilaterally dispatching fed’l law enforcement into U.S. cities played out in Portland w/a peaceful protester shot in the head. Trump & Homeland Security must now answer why fed’l officers are acting like an occupying army.”

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley said, "Given Trump’s misuse of force against protesters outside the White House and elsewhere, the deployment of federal agents in Portland raises serious concerns. We need answers."

In a statement to KGW, Governor Kate Brown said, "The events of last night at the federal courthouse were the tragic and avoidable result of President Donald Trump, for weeks, continuing to push for force and violence in response to protests. The cycle of violence must end. President Trump deploying armed federal officers to Portland only serves to escalate tensions and, as we saw yesterday, will inevitably lead to unnecessary violence and confrontation."

Portland police said last night's protest began at about 8:30 p.m. outside the federal courthouse.

In an email, Portland police said that at times during the course of five or more hours, federal officers deployed munitions and CS gas, utilized a long-range acoustic device and made arrests.

Portland police said they responded to Southwest Main and Southwest 3rd around 2 a.m. after federal officers called for back-up. Police made announcements asking protesters to leave and closed the area between Southwest Naito to Southwest Broadway. They also closed Southwest Columbia to Southwest Harvey Milk due to criminal activity.

Portland police made one arrest near Southwest 5th and Southwest Yamhill. The crowd dispersed around 3:20 a.m.