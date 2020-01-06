LOOK: Des Moines police kneel in solidarity with George Floyd protesters

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another night of protests in honor of George Floyd are happening throughout Des Moines Sunday night.
Tensions at Merle Hay Mall have been high all evening. Local 5 has been on scene all evening and are currently responding to a fire near the Hardee's near Merle Hay.
Merle Hay Mall George Floyd protest, May 31, 2020
Meanwhile, in downtown Des Moines, police and SWAT formed a barricade at the Des Moines Police Department. Officers took a knee in solidarity with the protesters, who were completely peaceful, and the protest is dispersing.
Des Moines police kneel in solidarity with George Floyd Protesters, May 31, 2020
