LOOK: Des Moines police kneel in solidarity with George Floyd protesters

Protesters near the Des Moines Police Department dispersed shortly after this incredible moment.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another night of protests in honor of George Floyd are happening throughout Des Moines Sunday night.

Tensions at Merle Hay Mall have been high all evening. Local 5 has been on scene all evening and are currently responding to a fire near the Hardee's near Merle Hay.

Merle Hay Mall George Floyd protest, May 31, 2020 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

Meanwhile, in downtown Des Moines, police and SWAT formed a barricade at the Des Moines Police Department. Officers took a knee in solidarity with the protesters, who were completely peaceful, and the protest is dispersing.