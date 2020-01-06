x
LOOK: Des Moines police kneel in solidarity with George Floyd protesters

Protesters near the Des Moines Police Department dispersed shortly after this incredible moment.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another night of protests in honor of George Floyd are happening throughout Des Moines Sunday night.

Tensions at Merle Hay Mall have been high all evening. Local 5 has been on scene all evening and are currently responding to a fire near the Hardee's near Merle Hay.

Merle Hay Mall George Floyd protest, May 31, 2020

Ryan Robertson
Sunday, May 31, 2020. Protesters gather around Merle Hay Mall to protest police brutality after the death of George Floyd.

Meanwhile, in downtown Des Moines, police and SWAT formed a barricade at the Des Moines Police Department.  Officers took a knee in solidarity with the protesters, who were completely peaceful, and the protest is dispersing.

Des Moines police kneel in solidarity with George Floyd Protesters, May 31, 2020

Rachel Droze

