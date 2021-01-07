'An avalanche of good': Friends honor fallen Seattle officer Lexi Harris at service

Seattle Police Officer Lexi Harris was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-5 in the early morning of June 13.

SEATTLE — A public memorial service was held on Thursday for Seattle Police Officer Alexandra "Lexi" Harris at T-Mobile Park.

Harris, 38, was hit and killed by a vehicle while off-duty and helping with another crash on I-5 in the early morning of June 13.

The family of the officer released a statement that reads:

"Lexi was a dedicated Seattle police officer who loved her work and was committed to bringing her considerable thoughtfulness and vision to the challenges of serving the community through compassionate policing. She also was a daughter, sister, a partner and 'mother-by-choice' and for whom family was paramount."

Multiple speakers including Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz, Harris’ life-partner Jeremiah Neumann and her daughters shared memories of Harris and talked about her impact on the community.

"Lexi was an avalanche of good, collecting hope, love and care and loyal participants in her dreams. Lexi wasn’t close to done, she was just getting started. And the good news, talk with any of the people she worked with, the people she was closest to at the Seattle Police Department, they all want the same thing. They all want to make the community better," Neumann said during the service.

The driver who struck Harris was cooperative with detectives, but one of the drivers involved in the crash she had stopped to help with stole her vehicle and fled.