A Harvard study puts the death toll in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria at 4,600 people. It's more than 70 times what officials say it is, which is 64.

10 News has sent reporter Bianca Graulau to Puerto Rico several times since Hurricane Maria. In one of her recent reports she talks about how the island nation is still struggling.

For months Puerto Ricans have been criticizing the official death toll and have even called for an independent review. Their requests have been denied.

While the Harvard study findings are nothing new to them, it brings to light deaths that could have been prevented.

Lisa Young and Gale Pearson are volunteer nurses who’ve been working around the clock since Hurricane Maria to keep people alive.

They rushed to get generators to keep breathing machines running and insulin or dialysis treatment for others, but they couldn’t keep up with demand. People they grew to love kept dying.

“We lost people because there was no fuel for the generators,” Young said.

While the reasons for each death vary, the federal government says the official death toll from Hurricane Maria is 64, but these volunteers working with Dr. Ivette Perez knew months ago it was much more.

“Too many deaths that were preventable,” said Perez.

As we took a drive around the island, Young pointed out a section in the cemetery that was added to bury the dead.

“This was never here before Maria,” Young said.

Despite the losses, their mission to give, love and save who they can continues. It puts a toll on caregivers.

“I have to keep myself together. We’ve all got PTSD. Those of us who’ve been doing any kind of relief here on the ground are so overwhelmed,” Young said.

Many of these additional deaths are blamed on no access to medical care. The sick and elderly couldn’t make it on their own long enough for help to arrive.

With hurricane season kicking off this week, volunteers we spoke to are hoping for additional resources -- but after seeing the response so far, many believe that won’t happen.

