PALATKA, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find a missing middle school girl.

The sheriff's office posted to its Facebook page that Leah Marie Allen was last seen Monday afternoon after leaving Jenkins Middle School. She did not return home, according to the Facebook post.

Leah was last seen in the area of Heidt Road at about 4:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.