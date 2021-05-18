PALATKA, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find a missing middle school girl.
The sheriff's office posted to its Facebook page that Leah Marie Allen was last seen Monday afternoon after leaving Jenkins Middle School. She did not return home, according to the Facebook post.
Leah was last seen in the area of Heidt Road at about 4:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information on where Leah might be is or who has seen her after 4:30 p.m. Monday is asked to call PCSO immediately at 386-329-0800 or call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-877-277-8477.