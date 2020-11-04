ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s the weekend. By now, we’ve been through a couple safer at home and social distant weekends. But there’s still something strange about our beaches, restaurants, and other spaces being closed.

We are adapting, to a new American normal.

Normally, we go out to find entertainment.

Not anymore.

Entertainment comes right to us, with some films skipping the theaters and going straight to streaming. "TROLLS" is being watched by thousands of families across the country.

If you’ve been tempted to bust out the baking pan, you’re not alone. In fact, a majority of Americans are baking.

“We’ve seen a 60 percent increase in households that are baking," said Bill Tine, vice president of marketing for King Arthur Flour. This means that Americans are baking more right now, than during a typical holiday season. “This is the new high frequency baking time," said Tine.

No weekend is complete without some social interaction. With social distancing that has made it quite tricky, but not impossible.

Americans are turning to video chat for work, for school, and for play.

In December of 2019, ZOOM video conferencing had around 10 million daily users. Now, ZOOM gets 200 million users per day.

So you’re friends are all still here, they are just a call away.

