As federal workers struggle to get their finances back on track after the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, another deadline looms that could shut down the government again next week. Lawmakers and President Trump have until February 15 to agree on a spending bill to fund the government beyond the deadline.

Parts of the federal government shut down at midnight December 22nd, 2018 and remained closed for thirty-five days. In that time, hundreds of thousands of government workers missed paychecks.

TSA Officer Randall Baker was one of them.

“Our only game plan is to hold onto a couple hundred bucks. Try to cover groceries and gas. Hopefully, it’s not a shutdown. I mean that’s all we can do is hope it’s not another shutdown,” said Baker. “If it happens again, I’ll have to just drop it and find somewhere else to work.”

According to the Associated Press, almost two weeks after the shutdown ended many federal workers still had not been paid back pay or had only gotten part of what they were owed.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Lawmakers in Washington are racing against the clock to negotiate a deal to keep the government open past the February 15 deadline. Some have said they need to reach an agreement by the 8th or 9th so the bill can be released on Monday the 11th. If that happens, the House would likely vote on the bill on the 13th, followed by the Senate; then it would head to the President’s desk.

There’s still no indication on whether President Trump would sign a bill that doesn’t include funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The president has said he would be willing to force another government shutdown or declare a national emergency to get money for the wall if Congress doesn’t produce a deal that includes wall funding.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.