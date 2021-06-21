After a playoff basketball game between Orange Glen and Coronado, tortillas were thrown in the direction of Orange Glen High School athletes.

CORONADO, Calif — There is outrage all over social media after tortillas were thrown at a group of predominately Hispanic high school athletes from Orange Glen following a game at Coronado High School.

Parents, coaches and local leaders say they are furious over the incident that happened Saturday night at Coronado High School.

News 8 received several messages from viewers who have seen the video on social media.

After a playoff basketball game between Orange Glen and Coronado, tortillas were thrown in the direction of Orange Glen High School athletes. The incident comes just a week after students in the Coronado Unified School District held a walk against racism for a second year in a row citing racism within their schools amongst their own classmates.

News 8 spoke with Orange Glen assistant coach Lizardo Reynoso who said, “It's disturbing. Our guys are still kind of bothered, especially a lot of our Hispanic guys, like why would they do that. They understand that there's a lot of racism and hate going on today but to top that off with a defeat after working so hard all year, it's like a slap in the face."

Coronado Unified School District’s Superintendent, Karl Mueller said he was appalled to hear of the incident. He added, “This behavior is reprehensible. We cannot allow anyone in our community to be made to feel unwelcome and we send our deep and sincere apology to the Orange Glen community.” The statement goes on to say, “swift action will be taken to address all those involved and they will be held accountable.”

The Escondido Union High School District released a statement that said:

"Dear EUHSD Community,

We have been in contact with the Coronado Unified School District regarding last night's incident. They send their deep and sincere apology to the Orange Glen community and shared that the individuals who participated in these reprehensible actions do not reflect their school district values. We understand they will be taking swift action to address all those involved and have included their message to our community below.

There is no place for hate in EUHSD. We do not tolerate racism, cultural disrespect, or any other behaviors that demean others. We remain committed, as a district, to creating safe spaces for all our students. What we do to combat racism and cultural disrespect must extend beyond the classroom and school campus."

It is incumbent upon us to create environments in our larger communities where our students feel respected, valued, and safe. We are hopeful that all those involved will learn from this incident and move forward with a greater awareness and collective commitment to stand against racially insensitive and discriminatory practices.

The CIF State office also issued a statement saying they are reviewing the incident and they are working with the administration of both schools to address the matter and determine the appropriate next steps.