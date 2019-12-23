FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla — 5:30 a.m. update:

The entrance roadway to FLL is now open, and passengers are being allowed into the terminals. Flight operations have not yet resumed but are expected to shortly.

5 a.m. update:

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is closed this morning because of severe rain and flash flooding.

Parts of the airport are inaccessible and flights are not operational, according to a tweet by the airport Monday morning.

Colin McIntosh arrived on a flight from Denver around 12:30 this morning.

In a tweet on Twitter, McIntosh said there was a one hour delay getting off the plane and it then took 20 minutes to get on the highway from arrivals.

The parking garage was flooded.

As with any flight, you should check with your airline for flight status.

Below are links to the major airports in Florida:

Miami International Airport

Tampa International Airport

Palm Beach International Airport

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter