FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla — 5:30 a.m. update:
The entrance roadway to FLL is now open, and passengers are being allowed into the terminals. Flight operations have not yet resumed but are expected to shortly.
5 a.m. update:
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is closed this morning because of severe rain and flash flooding.
Parts of the airport are inaccessible and flights are not operational, according to a tweet by the airport Monday morning.
Colin McIntosh arrived on a flight from Denver around 12:30 this morning.
In a tweet on Twitter, McIntosh said there was a one hour delay getting off the plane and it then took 20 minutes to get on the highway from arrivals.
The parking garage was flooded.
As with any flight, you should check with your airline for flight status.
