PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Kindergarten registration begins Tuesday in Pinellas County for the next school year.
County schools will be hosting "Ready, Set...Kindergarten" at elementary schools through Thursday.
Families will get to meet the teachers, look at the classrooms, and then register for school!
See a schedule of Ready, Set...Kindergarten events.
To register for kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year, children must:
- Be 5 years old on or before Sept.1, 2020
- Be able to show proof of residency (Two forms of documentation with home address)
- Have a Florida Certificate of Immunization (shots record)
- Have a physical examination certificate
- You can register your child at your zoned PCS elementary school
