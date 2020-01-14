PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Kindergarten registration begins Tuesday in Pinellas County for the next school year.

County schools will be hosting "Ready, Set...Kindergarten" at elementary schools through Thursday.

Families will get to meet the teachers, look at the classrooms, and then register for school!

See a schedule of Ready, Set...Kindergarten events.

To register for kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year, children must: