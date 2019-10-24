PHOENIX — A couple walking with a baby stroller was nearly hit by a red-light runner recently in Phoenix.

The Oct. 14 incident was captured on video and tweeted out by the police department.

The couple with the stroller had just entered the crosswalk at the intersection when a red-light runner came careening right toward them.

A Chevy Cruze entered the intersection at the same time and blocked the impact, and the couple and stroller were not hit.

Police say the red-light runner took off after the crash.

He was arrested for DUI a short time later.

The driver of that Chevy Cruz was a 27-year-old woman. While she did suffer injuries, they were not life-threatening.

