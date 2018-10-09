CLEARWATER, Fla. – With fish kills from red tide floating about a mile offshore, Pinellas County beach communities are doing everything in their power to make sure tourism isn’t affected.

On Monday, contract shrimp boats hired by the county were out scooping thousands of pounds of dead fish from the Gulf in an effort to keep them from washing up on the area’s beaches.

As of Monday, a little more than 17 tons of dead fish had been gathered, a county spokesperson said.

“Lots of dead fish, yeah, it’s rough, it’s something that definitely needs cleaning up,” said boat captain Buddy Kight. “It’s pretty bad. It’s not everywhere you go, but they get bunched up in piles and you just drag through them and it don’t take too long to get a boatload.”

“It takes seconds to destroy a reputation that you’ve spent years and years building,” said Jason Beisel, a spokesperson for the city of Clearwater. “It’s always voted as one of the best beaches in the United States and we want to make sure it stays that way and we will do anything possible, from getting our crews out there, as many people as we need to keep the beach clean. We’re doing everything we can to make sure that no effects of red tide will affect our beaches.”

Beisel added that negative headlines reporting hundreds of thousands of dead fish washing up on Pinellas County beaches over the weekend didn’t help.

“When you see headlines or things like that that say there’s huge fish kills along Pinellas County beaches, we’re just not seeing that. We’re trying to show people that using our social media channels, we’re taking up our drone and showing people that Clearwater Beach is clear,” he said. “We’re not seeing any of the effects, we’re not seeing any of the respiratory effects, we’re not seeing any large fish kills, we’re not seeing any discoloration of the water along Clearwater Beach. Our beach is open, our beach is fine and our businesses are open and we just want people to come out and enjoy the beach.”

Pinellas County officials said they had been preparing for this for weeks after seeing the economic hit communities south of Tampa Bay have taken since fish kills started washing up on their beaches.

