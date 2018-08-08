SARASOTA, Fla. -- Testing is underway on several dolphins found dead since late Tuesday to determine their cause of death.

Although red tide has not been confirmed, it wouldn't be surprising. Thousands of fish, eels, turtles and even manatee have been found dead in recent weeks during an outbreak.

The Marine unit for the @VenicePoliceFL is used to protecting the waters but Officer Paul Joyce has had the difficult task lately of recovering dead #manatees and #dolphins from #redtide. @MoteMarineLab @MyFWC pic.twitter.com/V7scGPfS1A — Isabel Mascareñas (@IMascarenas) August 8, 2018

The Mote Marine Laboratory's stranding investigations program has recovered six dolphins since Tuesday. Staff will conduct necropsies on each to figure out a cause of death.

One juvenile found this morning was recovered in the intercoastal waters behind Venice Yacht Club, according to WWSB-TV. Another animal, an adult, washed up on Brohard Paw Park Beach.

Photos: Thousands of dead fish, eel wash up on Siesta Key Beach as red tide crisis continues

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has several databases on its website tracking the mortality rate of various marine life. For example, at least 25 fish kills have been reported to the FWC since the beginning of the month.

The FWC also says since November 2017, it has logged 386 dead sea turtles and at least 250 were attributed to red tide.

Visit the agency's website for the latest red tide status.

