MANATEE, Fla. -- The death toll continues to climb from red tide. Mote reports three dolphins, two turtles and two manatees were recovered Thursday.

10News took a boat trip with Capt. Kim Ibasflean up Sarasota Bay just as a new tidal line of dead fish flowed up the bay. It showed the devastation continues.

Some wonder if there’s much if anything left alive in Sarasota Bay.

“I’m seeing a lot of critters that don’t usually get affected by red tide,” said Ibasfalean. “There’s a horseshoe crab right there," she said pointing as the boat continued on.

“In most red tides might see one or two horseshoe crabs … this time driving we see lots and lots of them.”

She stopped the boat and pulled up a 3- to 4-pound horseshoe crab.

“Big old horseshoe crab.”

Young and adult crabs were scattered throughout the water surface.

RELATED: Red tide killing marine life, businesses along Florida's coast

Ibasfalean rides Sarasota Bay nearly every day, usually doing teaching tours for kids.

“Normally we see dolphins and manatees,” she said.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

But there’s not much to show since red tide rolled in. Sarasota Bay appeared lifeless.

“All the while you see in the water all floating dead fish,” she said.

Small ones and some big ones too. We spotted several large redfish, a ray floated by and a 42-inch snook was pulled up from near the dock.

We spotted laughing gulls and ospreys scooping dead fish off the water’s surface to eat. They can’t seem to find live fish as a food source. If they eat enough contaminated fish, seabirds too will get sick.

Several wildlife groups in Sarasota and Manatee are caring for seabirds sick from red tide.

Ibasfalean said, “Even driving up the canals we’d see swirls of fish trying to hide from us, but we didn’t see that.”

RELATED: Check out our red tide coverage

As we entered one canal, the smell welcomed us first.

“The mullet ran up into these bayous and canals to get away from the red tide. The red tide followed them in here trapped them in. They died. There won’t be a mullet season,” said Ibasfalean as she sadly looks at all the mullet on the surface and trapped in mangroves.

Since there are no tours being booked, Ibasfalean has signed up for a new job cleaning out canals.

“We rig up the boats to pick up dead fish and seaweed problems.”

Does she expect a lot of work?

“We expect more work that we can handle,” she answered.

She believes people are partly to blame for fueling this red tide bloom.

“This is heart-wrenching. I’ve been here my whole life, and I see it get worse and worse. I begin to wonder when it will be too much.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP