MANATEE CO., Fla. -- We’ve seen hundreds of tons of fish wash up on shore killed by red tide. That’s what’s happening on the surface, but what’s happening down below.

Curt Bowen, a Manatee County diver and videographer takes a look for himself. He documented 4 locations. Three were off Bradenton Beach at 1 mile, 3 miles and 7 miles out. He then headed south 1 mile off Longboat Key.

His video shows murky water with visibility as little as 15 inches and nothing apparently alive to fish swimming and feeding further out from shore.

Mote scientist Jim Culter says he’s not surprised by what he saw in the video, but it does indicate that red tide’s impact down below at the gulf bottom is patchy.

