Red tide has been plaguing Florida’s Gulf coast for months, and its effects on marine animals and local businesses are leaving many people wondering what they can do to help.

We rounded up some legitimate places to donate for people looking to lend a helping hand.

Mote Marine Laboratories and Aquarium has a complete “how you can help” page. The page has several ideas ranging from donations to reporting fish kills.

The SWFL Cares Fund is a relief fund established for people affected by the water crisis. The organization is collecting money for both the blue-green algae and red tide. It is partnered with United Way of Lee, Hendy, Glades, and Okeechobee counties. You can find the donation page here.

The Community Foundation of Collier County’s mission is to raise money to relieve small water-based businesses in Collier County.

Mote officials told us the state money donated was split evenly between Mote and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

