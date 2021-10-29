Beach conditions may be improving as red tide is losing its grip around the Tampa Bay area

Concentrations of the red tide organism were only present at beaches in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Editor's note: The above video is from Wednesday, Oct. 27.

It seems like we may finally be on the other side of this second wave of red tide across beaches in the Tampa Bay area. Many parts of the region are reporting very few or no samples of the red tide organism, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

This week's red tide report shows background concentrations in no samples collected in and offshore of Pinellas County, background to medium concentrations in one sample collected in Manatee County and background to high concentrations in one sample collected in Sarasota County.

According to FWC's red tide map, concentrations are most present offshore in southern Sarasota County.

You can check out the FWC's latest Fishkill reports here.

Red tide is one of the water's deadliest enemies, and it occurs nearly every summer along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Some years, however, it's worse than others.

The blooms can last as little as a few weeks or longer than a year and can even subside and then reoccur, according to FWC.

Local researchers and scientists who are working to find solutions to red tide have said climate change and human activity remain a concern and contributing factor.