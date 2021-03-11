Heading to the beach this weekend and dreading red tide? Well, you might be in luck

Concentrations of the red tide organism were only present at beaches in Hillsborough and Sarasota counties.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red tide conditions continue to improve across Tampa Bay area beaches.

Over the past month, the Bay area's shorelines have seen a resurgence of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis. However, recent data shows the worst might be behind us.

This week's red tide report shows background concentrations in one sample collected offshore of Hillsborough County and background to low concentrations in three samples collected in Sarasota County. Samples collected in Pinellas and Manatee counties showed no trace of the red tide organism.

According to FWC's red tide map, the worst of what's left of red tide is offshore in southern Sarasota County.

You can check out the FWC's latest Fishkill reports here.

Red tide is one of the water's deadliest enemies, and it occurs nearly every summer along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Some years, however, it's worse than others.

The blooms can last as little as a few weeks or longer than a year and can even subside and then reoccur, according to FWC.

Local researchers and scientists who are working to find solutions to red tide have said climate change and human activity remain a concern and contributing factor.