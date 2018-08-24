First, the red tide started killing sea life and hurting local businesses. Now, it could get worse if it crosses paths with the brown tide reported off Florida's shores. That's right, brown tide.

But first, what is brown tide or Trichodesmium? It is a different, but closely-related species to the red tide organism Karenia brevis.

If the brown tide and the red tide meet, the brown tide becomes a source of nutrients for Karenia brevis. That could make the red tide last longer.

FWC has reported the organism in the water just off the shores of Pinellas County to northern Charlotte County.

The brown tide organism is also referred to as “sea dust.” It isn’t toxic to marine animals or people.

