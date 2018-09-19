PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — FWC will release its latest red tide report later today, but you don’t have to wait for that to know just how much conditions have worsened in recent days in Pinellas County.

Here's a look at red tide's impact in Pinellas County by the numbers:

324 tons : That's approximately how much dead marine life the county reports has been picked up and hauled away since Sept. 7.

: That's approximately how much dead marine life the county reports has been picked up and hauled away since Sept. 7. 18 boats: That's how many contractors hired by the county have worked off or near the shoreline trying to collect as much dead fish as possible before it reaches land, with 12 boats focused on the Intracoastal Waterways.

That's how many contractors hired by the county have worked off or near the shoreline trying to collect as much dead fish as possible before it reaches land, with focused on the Intracoastal Waterways. $1.3 million: That's how much money Pinellas County will receive from the state following another round of funding approved by Gov. Rick Scott on Tuesday, bringing the total amount the state has spent on red tide to $13 million.

Common questions

Where does all the dead fish go? Dead fish removed from the water goes to the incinerator while any dead marine life removed from the beaches go to the landfill because sand caused operation issues for the incinerator, according to Pinellas County Environmental Management director Kelli Levy.

Dead dolphin, sea turtles or manatee are reported to FWC which has a different protocol for collection and disposal.

Is the seafood impacted safe to eat? The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says if you know the fish is from a red tide area it’s best to avoid eating it. FWC says do not eat clams, oysters and mussels and never eat dead or distressed animals, especially in the red tide area. Here's a more in-depth explanation about what you should do when it comes to shellfish, scallops and finfish.

If you're buying fish from a grocery store or restaurant, FWC says those places test for toxins so shellfish and fish should be safe.

What are the beaches like right now? Current beach conditions are being updated at least twice daily on the Visit St. Pete Clearwater website, here.

