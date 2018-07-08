Thousands of dead fish have washed ashore on Florida's Gulf coast, and red tide is being blamed.

As a result, some 10News viewers have asked about whether fish are safe to eat.

Here's what we found:

Store-bought and restaurant-served shellfish are safe to eat during red tide because such food is monitored by government regulators and tested for toxins before sale, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. But, illegally harvested or unregulated shellfish shouldn't be eaten. The FWC says coquina clams and molluscan predators, such as whelks, accumulate toxins in their tissues. However, crabs, shrimp and lobsters aren't affected by the red tide organism and can still be consumed, according to state officials.

► What is red tide?

Finfish accumulate toxins in their guts, but those parts are disposed of when they get filleted. So, you'd typically be safe eating them at a restaurant or buying them from the store. However, don't pick dead or distressed animals off the beach, the FWC says, because their cause of death won't be known for sure and it's better to be safe than sorry.

