PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Rotting fish lie on Pinellas County beaches because of red tide spoiled weekend plans. Now, the race is on to clean up the county's coastline before more wash ashore.

Shrimp fishermen contracted by the county collected heaps of dead fish from just off the Pinellas County coast Monday. Officials estimate contractors have pulled in about 17 tons of them.

“It’s a lot if you go to the store to buy a hamburger, 3,000 pounds of hamburger or something else, but in terms of fish … (17 tons) of fish is really not that much,” charter boat captain Steve Benell said.

Benell said his business is suffering because of the perception that you can't fish in these conditions, but he wants people to know he and other charter boat captains are still open for business.

“It’s not something that's just killing everything and making it a dead sea by any stretch of the imagination,” he explained.

Benell said there are 16 charter boats on Clearwater Beach, including his, and not a single one of them went out today.

“We expect to run at least a couple trips a week at least this time a year, and we're not even getting calls for any,” Benell said.

While hundreds of thousands of fish have washed up on Pinellas County beaches, officials note it's in pockets. Benell said the same goes for offshore. Much like it’s possible to find a beach without a large fish kill, it’s possible to find areas where fishing is still good, he said.

Officials in Pinellas County said they'll continue to monitor red tide and do everything they can to keep the dead fish from reaching their beaches.

