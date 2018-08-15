The City of Sarasota has declared a local state of emergency due to red tide.

The announcement, which came Wednesday morning, follows similar declarations by Sarasota County and the state of Florida.

The declaration is a major step toward securing future financial assistance from the state and federal government.

“As the home city of Mote Marine Laboratory, this experience is requiring us to be much more proactive sharing information and working to prevent a similar disaster in the future,” City Manager Tom Barwin said. “The state of emergency reflects our need to continue to respond effectively and efficiently to this public health and economic crisis. The City continues to coordinate with our partners at the county and state levels as we combat the effects of red tide and the threats it presents to the health and safety of our residents and guests.”

The state of emergency is effective immediately and cannot exceed seven days.

Small businesses affected by red tide may be eligible for short-term, interest-free loans of up to $50,000 through the state. Business owners with two to 100 employees can click here to apply through Oct. 12.

