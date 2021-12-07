x
Red Tide

110 tons of dead sea life collected in St. Petersburg

Red tide has caused dead fish and other sea creatures to polka-dot the beaches.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Over the weekend, a no-swim advisory was issued for southern parts of Pinellas County.

For those who ignored the advisories and braved the beaches anyway, it was not without consequence: dead sea life everywhere and the smell to match.

On Monday, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman shared more than 110 tons of dead sea life has been removed. That's 220,000 pounds.

If you're looking to help in the clean-up efforts yourself, there are specific areas the city asks you use in disposing of the dead fish. 

To report a fish kill to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), call the hotline at 800-636-0511. For more resources, click here.

