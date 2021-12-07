110 tons of dead sea life collected in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Over the weekend, a no-swim advisory was issued for southern parts of Pinellas County.
For those who ignored the advisories and braved the beaches anyway, it was not without consequence: dead sea life everywhere and the smell to match.
On Monday, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman shared more than 110 tons of dead sea life has been removed. That's 220,000 pounds.
If you're looking to help in the clean-up efforts yourself, there are specific areas the city asks you use in disposing of the dead fish.
To report a fish kill to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), call the hotline at 800-636-0511. For more resources, click here.
What other people are reading right now:
- Actual lightning forces cancellation of Stanley Cup celebration at Julian B. Lane
- Haitian man with Florida ties arrested in Haitian president's assassination
- 'Unprecedented': 841 Florida manatees have died so far this year
- Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
- Here's how to check current beach conditions before you go
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter