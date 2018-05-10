TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – While growing threat of red tide along the Gulf coast has scared beachgoers away from the sun and sand, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has declared some local beaches safe for swimming.

According to FWC’s most recent map, there were no signs of red tide on beaches in Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties.

Fort Island Gulf Beach in Crystal River, Hernando Beach in Hernando County, Gulf Harbors Beach in New Port Richey and Sunset Beach in Tarpon Springs are all options around the Tampa Bay area that FWC says are safe. In Pinellas County, Honeymoon Island could also be an option this weekend for beachgoers.

Meantime, it’s always best to check FWC’s red tide maps before heading to any of the local beaches as forecasts can change. A new map is expected to be released Friday afternoon.

